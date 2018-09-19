Batavia council likes plan for another assisted-living facility

Batavia could get another assisted-living center for seniors, as city aldermen Tuesday expressed support for a plan at the Windmill Landings development.

The three-story facility would be built off Hawks Drive, across from the Windmill Manor senior apartments building. It would have 142 units, 18 of which would be licensed for memory-care residents.

The primary resident of each unit would have to be at least 55 years old, but younger spouses would be allowed. Adult children, and people over the age of 23 who provide physical or financial support, would also be allowed to live there with the resident.

The building could be expanded to the north, to add 24 to 30 units.

Aldermen, meeting as a committee of the whole Tuesday, reviewed an agreement to annex the 7.3 acre site, a request to amend the city's comprehensive plan, a request to rezone the site, and a final plat of subdivision.

"I think this is going to be quite a showplace in your community," said David Smith, representing the owner, MR JNB Batavia LLC.

"You are certainly welcome to be in our community," Alderman Dave Brown said.

"So, Dave, it looks like we have a new place to live," Alderman Susan Stark joked.

The company still needs to buy two parcels for the development but expects to close on those properties this week, Smith said. With land acquisition and construction costs, the project will cost more than $40 million, he said.

The council will take binding votes on the requests in October.

The plans, including the designs, can be found in the committee's Sept. 18 packet on the city website, cityofbatavia.net.