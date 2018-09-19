Addison students celebrate reading at book distribution event
Updated 9/19/2018 5:46 PM
More than 700 free books were distributed to students Wednesday at Addison's Fullerton Elementary School as part of a "Book Buddies" initiative to put reading materials in the hands of high-need households.
The giveaway was sponsored by the Molina Foundation in conjunction with Addison Elementary District 4 and Change Healthcare as part of National Literacy Month.
The initiative is designed to promote out-of-school learning and help students recover the academic ground lost over summer vacation.
The colorful story books feature fun themes and characters, including "Doc McStuffins," "Paw Patrol" and "Big Hero 6."
