 
Education

Addison students celebrate reading at book distribution event

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/19/2018 5:46 PM
hello
  • First-grader Aisha Rodriguez shows off her new book at Fullerton Elementary School in Addison on Wednesday. The Molina Foundation, in partnership with Addison Elementary District 4 and Change Healthcare, sponsored the event as part of its Book Buddies campaign in which more than 700 books were distributed.

      First-grader Aisha Rodriguez shows off her new book at Fullerton Elementary School in Addison on Wednesday. The Molina Foundation, in partnership with Addison Elementary District 4 and Change Healthcare, sponsored the event as part of its Book Buddies campaign in which more than 700 books were distributed. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • More than 700 books were distributed Wednesday to kids at Fullerton Elementary School in Addison.

      More than 700 books were distributed Wednesday to kids at Fullerton Elementary School in Addison. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Cataliya Vargas, left, and Sherlyn Medina, first-graders at Fullerton Elementary School, sign their new books in Addison.

      Cataliya Vargas, left, and Sherlyn Medina, first-graders at Fullerton Elementary School, sign their new books in Addison. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

More than 700 free books were distributed to students Wednesday at Addison's Fullerton Elementary School as part of a "Book Buddies" initiative to put reading materials in the hands of high-need households.

The giveaway was sponsored by the Molina Foundation in conjunction with Addison Elementary District 4 and Change Healthcare as part of National Literacy Month.

The initiative is designed to promote out-of-school learning and help students recover the academic ground lost over summer vacation.

The colorful story books feature fun themes and characters, including "Doc McStuffins," "Paw Patrol" and "Big Hero 6."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 