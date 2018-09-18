St. Charles aldermen split on allowing alcohol delivery

A proposal allowing alcohol to be delivered through grocery drop-off services received mixed reactions Monday night from St. Charles aldermen, many of whom questioned whether the city would be able to effectively regulate such operations.

Supporters of the liquor code change, however, said it would put the city at the forefront of an up-and-coming service that helps businesses stay competitive.

The city's code currently prohibits alcohol deliveries to private homes other than in special circumstances such as catered events, Police Chief James Keegan said. But those services are taking place anyway, he said, largely through third-party carriers.

"I can tell you it is happening," Keegan said. "I would advocate for (setting regulations) because it gives our officers an enforcement arm if there's a violation."

Aldermen acting as a committee Monday voted 5-4 against an ordinance that would allow packaged alcohol deliveries. The measure included a set of rules, such as requiring delivery drivers to be at least 21 years old, to undergo BASSET (Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training), to verify that customers are at least 21 and to keep a record of all transactions.

Food delivery apps and websites such as GrubHub and Peapod have become increasingly popular, prompting several local entrepreneurs to inquire about starting similar third-party operations in St. Charles, Keegan said. Meijer, Blue Goose Market and other proprietors also have indicated their support for including alcohol in their home delivery programs.

"We're on the cutting edge here of something that probably five years from now ... will just be matter of fact," Mayor and Liquor Commissioner Ray Rogina said. "This is a convenience for a variety of people. To me, it's a business-friendly concept that outlines rules and regulations."

However, Alderman Ron Silkaitis, who also sits on the liquor control commission, said he doesn't feel comfortable with the delivery and transaction process. He said he is especially concerned with allowing third-party carriers to act as an agent for a licensed retailer, without requiring them to obtain their own licenses.

Other aldermen, including Rita Payleitner, said they don't believe the city would be able to properly monitor such a service. "I know it happens, and I worry about us trying to control the middle man here," she said.

But Alderman Lora Vitek, also a liquor commission member, said the proposal would hold businesses to a higher standard if they implement drop-off services that include liquor. Meijer, for example, is looking to add packaged alcohol to its existing home delivery program in the St. Charles area, which is facilitated through a partnership with third-party company Shipt.

"I think it's a good move for us because it's happening everywhere," Vitek said.

In addition to Silkaitis and Payleitner, Aldermen Art Lemke, Maureen Lewis and Steve Gaugel opposed the measure. Aldermen will have another opportunity to consider the concept during an upcoming city council meeting.