Palatine cabdriver sentenced for sexually abusing female passenger

A Palatine cabdriver who sexually abused a female passenger he picked up outside a Palatine nightspot in 2016 was sentenced to six years in prison.

Muhammad Mahmood, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse in exchange for the sentence, which also requires him to register as a sex offender and pay $399 in fines, according to court records. Mahmood received credit for 533 days in custody.

Prosecutors said Mahmood picked up the intoxicated, then-25-year-old victim about 12:30 a.m. on July 23, 2016. The woman's friend helped her into the cab and gave Mahmood the address to the woman's home.

After learning the victim liked playing the game Pokemon Go, Mahmood took her to Volkening Lake in Schaumburg, which he told her was a good PokeStop, prosecutors said during Mahmood's bond hearing. Prosecutors said Mahmood sexually abused her and left her in the parking lot. The victim called her sister, who called 911.

In March 2017, authorities matched DNA found on the victim to Mahmood, who was required to submit a DNA sample after he was convicted of aggravated battery in Kane County in 2016, prosecutors said.