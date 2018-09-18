Hydrant flushing under way in Lake County

Lake County Public Works' semiannual water hydrant flushing program is under way and will continue Monday through Friday until Oct. 26.

After hydrant flushing residents may notice a slight discoloration of their water. Residents are urged not to do laundry during periods of flushing in their area to avoid staining of clothing, which may occur due to the disturbance in the water main.

This is not harmful and will dissipate after a short time. It is recommended to run cold water for several minutes to clear your pipes.

Signs will be posted in each area before the start of hydrant flushing. Visit the Lake County Public Works website, lakecountyil.gov/180/Public-Works, for the complete hydrant flushing schedule or call (847) 377-7500.