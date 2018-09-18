Guilty plea brings closure to notorious Lake County child killings

hello

Convicted killer Jorge Avila-Torrez, a Zion native and former U.S. Marine, pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing two girls in a Zion park in 2005. Courtesy of Lake County State's Attorney

Krystal Tobias, 9, and Laura Hobbs, 8, were found dead on Mother's Day 2005 in a Zion park. More than 13 years later, a former Zion resident admitted Tuesday that he killed the girls. AP File Photo

One of Lake County's most high profile and notorious murder cases concluded Tuesday when Jorge Avila-Torrez pleaded guilty to the Mother's Day 2005 slaying of two girls in Zion.

Avila-Torrez, 30, was sentenced to 100 years in prison under a plea deal struck with Lake County prosecutors in which he admitted to the murders of 8-year-old Laura Hobbs and 9-year-old Krystal Tobias. The girls were found stabbed to death in a Zion park in May 2005.

The former U.S. Marine already is awaiting a death sentence and serving five life sentences plus 168 years for convictions stemming from the 2009 slaying of a U.S. Navy sailor and stalking attacks on three women in northern Virginia in 2010, including one in which the victim was raped, choked and left for dead.

DNA evidence linked Avila-Torrez to the killing of Petty Officer Amanda Snell, 20, in a Navy barracks and to the Zion slayings, authorities said. After he was sentenced to death for killing Snell, he was transported back to Lake County to stand trial for the Zion murders.

The case made national headlines when police initially zeroed in on Laura's father, Jerry Hobbs, after he found the girls' bodies. He later confessed to the killings after nearly 24 hours of interrogation.

However, after spending nearly five years in the Lake County jail awaiting trial, Hobbs was exonerated by DNA evidence. He was released and sued Lake County for wrongful imprisonment.