 
News

Giant mural unveiled in downtown Mundelein

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 9/18/2018 6:20 PM
hello
  • Mundelein celebrates the completion of the village arts commission's first mural at 18 E. Park St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

      Mundelein celebrates the completion of the village arts commission's first mural at 18 E. Park St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz and artist Giuseppe Percivati (holding scissors) cut a ribbon Tuesday to herald the new mural at 18 E. Park St.

      Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz and artist Giuseppe Percivati (holding scissors) cut a ribbon Tuesday to herald the new mural at 18 E. Park St. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

Mundelein's latest foray into public art -- a gigantic mural on the side of a building in the downtown district -- was unveiled Tuesday.

Muralist Giuseppe Percivati, who works under the name Pepe Gaka, painted the 66-foot-long piece on the east side of the Area General Store, 18 E. Park St. It features the town's name, and each letter includes images depicting a landmark or characteristic of Mundelein.

Diamond Lake Beach and the logos for Mundelein High School and Carmel Catholic High School are among the design elements.

The village-approved project was launched by the Mundelein Arts Commission. The wall space was donated by Nora Bellido Arroyo and Paul Arroyo, owners of the building and the nearby Park Street Restaurant. The restaurant hosted a meet-and-greet with Percivati after the unveiling.

Mundelein has developed or assisted several public arts projects in recent years, including a statue at the police station and the decorative painting of some roadside utility boxes.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 