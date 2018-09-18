Giant mural unveiled in downtown Mundelein

hello

Mundelein's latest foray into public art -- a gigantic mural on the side of a building in the downtown district -- was unveiled Tuesday.

Muralist Giuseppe Percivati, who works under the name Pepe Gaka, painted the 66-foot-long piece on the east side of the Area General Store, 18 E. Park St. It features the town's name, and each letter includes images depicting a landmark or characteristic of Mundelein.

Diamond Lake Beach and the logos for Mundelein High School and Carmel Catholic High School are among the design elements.

The village-approved project was launched by the Mundelein Arts Commission. The wall space was donated by Nora Bellido Arroyo and Paul Arroyo, owners of the building and the nearby Park Street Restaurant. The restaurant hosted a meet-and-greet with Percivati after the unveiling.

Mundelein has developed or assisted several public arts projects in recent years, including a statue at the police station and the decorative painting of some roadside utility boxes.