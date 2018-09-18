East Dundee police: Elgin man who fled traffic stop wanted on drug charges

hello

An Elgin man who fled the scene of a traffic stop last week in East Dundee is wanted on felony drug charges after police found 233 grams of marijuana in his bag, authorities said.

Jimmy R. Bullard III, 19, was pulled over for a traffic violation at 8:48 p.m. Sept. 12 at Route 25 and River Haven Drive, according to East Dundee police. Authorities said he wrestled with two officers over his backpack before running away.

Police later searched the backpack and found marijuana packaged in eight 29-gram plastic bags, as well as a scale and $666, authorities said

Bullard has not been located, but his 2012 Jeep was seized, police said. An arrest warrant on charges of possession and delivery of cannabis has been issued for Bullard.

Anyone with information about Bullard's whereabouts should call East Dundee police at (847) 428-4034 or to use the anonymous "Report a Crime" on the village's website at www.eastdundee.net.