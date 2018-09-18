 
Education

Coleman Elementary will reopen Wednesday after mold removal

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 9/18/2018 6:03 PM
hello
  • Coleman Elementary School in Elgin, which closed Thursday due to mold, will reopen Wednesday.

      Coleman Elementary School in Elgin, which closed Thursday due to mold, will reopen Wednesday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

The mold that closed Coleman Elementary School in Elgin has been dealt with and the building will reopen for classes Wednesday, school officials said Tuesday.

The Elgin Area School District U-46 school has been closed since last Thursday, the day after the presence of mold was confirmed.

The mold was primarily found in the older portion of the building, which was built in 1954, but the entire school was treated. Air quality tests taken after the remediation show that the mold levels are low, normal and typical for an indoor environment, according to a news release issued by Elgin Area School District U-46 Tuesday.

"We went above and beyond industry guidelines to ensure the well-being of our staff and students," said CEO Tony Sanders. "We will always err on the side of caution in the face of a risk to staff and students."

Extra dehumidifiers have been placed inside the school to maintain good air quality.

"We support the steps the district took to clean the school and ensure a good learning environment," Brian Stark, the principal of Coleman Elementary, said. "We're excited to get back to our normal routine Wednesday."

Chicago-based Weaver Consultants Group oversaw the remediation and air quality testing at the Elgin school.

For more information, visit the Coleman website at www.u-46.org/coleman.

Related Coverage
Coleman Elementary will remain closed Tuesday due to mold
Related Article
Coleman Elementary will remain closed Tuesday due to mold
 
Elgin school closure due to mold continues through Monday
Related Article
Elgin school closure due to mold continues through Monday
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 