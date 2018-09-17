New roof on the way for Gurnee village hall

Gurnee will pay about $127,000 to have the village hall roof replaced, well below the $150,000 to $170,000 anticipated by officials.

The winning bid was submitted by Chicago-based contractor Master Project, Inc. Jack Linehan, assistant to the village manager, said the village hasn't worked with Master Project before, but when officials checked references they all came back positive.

Gurnee village hall was built in 1993. Linehan said the roof has never been replaced.