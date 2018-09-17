 
News

Get ready for recycling event at Palatine Township

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/17/2018 10:21 AM
hello

Palatine Township and the Palatine Lions Club will co-host an electronics recycling event Oct. 6. It's set from 8 a.m. to noon at the Palatine Township Center parking lot, 721 S. Quentin Road in Palatine. This free service is available to all township residents and no appointment is necessary. "Providing opportunities to properly recycling electronics is an important and valuable offering for our residents, and the Palatine Lions Club has been a strong partner in assisting the Township to provide this service over the last several years," Township Supervisor Sharon Langlotz-Johnson said. There is no limit on the quantity of items residents can drop off. For more information, call Palatine Township at (847) 358-6700. Visit palatinetownship-il.gov/electronic-recycling/ for a complete list of acceptable and prohibited items.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 