Get ready for recycling event at Palatine Township

Palatine Township and the Palatine Lions Club will co-host an electronics recycling event Oct. 6. It's set from 8 a.m. to noon at the Palatine Township Center parking lot, 721 S. Quentin Road in Palatine. This free service is available to all township residents and no appointment is necessary. "Providing opportunities to properly recycling electronics is an important and valuable offering for our residents, and the Palatine Lions Club has been a strong partner in assisting the Township to provide this service over the last several years," Township Supervisor Sharon Langlotz-Johnson said. There is no limit on the quantity of items residents can drop off. For more information, call Palatine Township at (847) 358-6700. Visit palatinetownship-il.gov/electronic-recycling/ for a complete list of acceptable and prohibited items.