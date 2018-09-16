Wheeling Taste of the Town Sept. 27

Wheeling's annual Taste of The Town will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Tickets, available at tastewheeling.com, are $35 in advance and $45 at the door.

The event brings together restaurants from Wheeling's famed Restaurant Row, Prospect Heights and neighboring communities. More than 24 establishments will offer samples of American, Asian, Italian, Korean, Mexican and other flavors, with a focus on with harvest fare. Along with food and drink samples, guests will enjoy interactive musical entertainment. Participating restaurants include Allgauer's on The Riverfront, Baron BBQ, Benihana, Bob Chinns, Buca di Beppo, Chevy Chase Country Club, Completely Nuts Culvers, El Famous Burrito, Johnny's Kitchen and Tap, Liquor Barn, Market Square Mexcal Mexican Grill, Mia Cantina, Morton's Steakhouse, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ostaria Trulli, Pita Inn, PRP Wines, RAM, Salata, Saranello's, Spears Bourbon Burgers Beer, Superdawg, Tuscany Twin Peaks and Wildfire.