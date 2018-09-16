Runners aim high at Fox Valley Marathon in St. Charles

Hundreds of athletes -- many aiming for the big time in Chicago or Boston -- ran through St. Charles and surrounding communities Sunday during the 9th annual Fox Valley Marathon.

The event, which also included a half marathon and a "Final Fall" 20-mile run, took athletes on a scenic route along the Fox River and through Batavia, Geneva and North Aurora, as well as the host city.

Alex Wind, 23, of Chicago, took first place in the marathon, finishing the 26.1-mile run in 2 hours, 45 minutes and 44 seconds. The top woman finisher was Amelia Biggs, 23, of downstate Edwardsville, with a time of 3 hours, 13 minutes and 11 seconds.

Adam Callans, 34, of Chicago, won the 20-mile race, with Katie Milizzio, 45, of Geneva being the first woman across the finish line. And the half marathon was won by Shane Gillespie, 38, of Aurora, with Elizabeth Johnson, 26, of St. Charles finishing first among the female racers.

Though a competitive race in its own right, many marathoners also use the Fox Valley races as a tune up for next month's Bank of America Chicago Marathon, as well as a qualifier for next year's Boston Marathon.