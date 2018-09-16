Oakton celebrates Hispanic heritage with free events through mid-October

Oakton Community College is celebrating Hispanic heritage through mid-October with free and fun events open to the public.

Events at its Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road, include a celebration featuring food, music and dancing 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, in the cafeteria; Latin dance workshops, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, Rooms 1606-1608; presentation by poet Yosimar Reyes, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 4, Student Center; DACA ally training, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, Room 1604; Activity Day featuring games, food and prizes, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, outdoor peninsula; and a screening of the film "Real Women Have Curves," followed by a discussion, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, Center for Campus Inclusion and Diversity, Room 1443.