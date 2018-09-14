Police: Carpentersville man charged with child sex assault planned to flee to Mexico

Marcos A. Cocom faces up to 30 years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender if convicted.

A Carpentersville man charged with sexually assaulting and abusing a 12-year-old girl told police he planned to sell everything and take his family to Mexico to avoid the "embarrassment" of charges.

Police found numerous nude photos of Marcos A. Cocom, 38, and the victim on his cellphone, according to a recently unsealed search warrant in Kane County.

Cocom, of the 2100 block of Aberdeen Drive, was arrested this month on charges of felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor and grooming, court records show.

Cocom is accused of assaulting and abusing the girl from January 2018 through the end of June, records show.

According to a police affidavit used to secure a search warrant for Cocom's phone, an investigation began in late August after the victim's mother caught the girl on her cellphone at 1:30 a.m. The mom took the phone and saw messages between Cocom and the girl, whom he knew through another person, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old victim told authorities she was molested and assaulted on "almost a daily basis" and that Cocom had asked her for naked photos.

Police arrested Cocom Sept. 1. At the police station, after he waived his right to remain silent, Cocom admitted to investigators to sending the victim pictures of his genitals and asking the girl for topless photos, according to the affidavit.

Cocom also told police he was selling "everything he could" and was planning to moved to Mexico on Sept. 7 to avoid arrest and "putting his family through the embarrassment" of him being charged with a sex crime.

Cocom said he deleted everything on his phone, but investigators extracted "numerous nude photos of the suspect and victim" from the phone, according to the unsealed search warrant.

Cocom is held at the Kane County jail on $500,000 bail, meaning he must post $50,000 in order to be released while the case is pending.

He is next due in court Oct. 11 and faces a prison term of up to 30 years if convicted of the most severe charge, along with lifetime registration as a sex offender.