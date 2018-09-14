Mussman, Bernas look to bipartisan support in 56th District

Democratic 56th House District state Rep. Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg and crosstown Republican rival Jillian Bernas say they expect to receive significant support from independents and those who usually vote for the opposite party when they face each other in a second consecutive general election Nov. 6.

Bernas, a Schaumburg Township District Library trustee since 2015, said she thinks all residents of the district are looking for more effective representation and a change in the state's leadership.

"I think that eight years ago, we sent Michelle Mussman to Springfield to weed out the corruption and advocate for our families and to make it a better place to live. And we haven't seen that," Bernas said. "We continuously see corruption coming from Springfield, and she supports it. So I just have to ask, why continue electing the same person when you get the same results?"

Bernas added she and her husband are like many young families in wanting to make their lives in Illinois and the Northwest suburbs but are dependent on change in the state to keep that possible.

"I might face pushback from (Democratic House Speaker Michael) Madigan," she said. "I'm not supportive of him, I'm not supportive of what he does. I won't vote for him. I won't vote for his rules. But I am at least going to take my family's voices, and with public opinion we're going to change the tide."

But Mussman considers herself to be a good representative of the district due to the time she spends listening to and understanding the concerns of all her constituents.

"The majority of my district is actually purple," she said. "There are people who don't necessarily identify as Democrats or Republicans. They feel somewhere in the middle and not clearly defined by either party and they will move around on the ballot based on individuals that they respect."

She added that through the time and attention she gives residents, she has built a reputation for reliability, consistency and honesty. She said some have told her she's the only Democrat for whom they vote.

"I'm a moderate," Mussman said. "Overall, it is a conservative district. The biggest concerns they have are with taxes, and I've never voted to raise a single tax or fee. And I'm working very hard to make sure property taxes are addressed."

The 56th District includes parts of Schaumburg, Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates, Bartlett, Hanover Park, Palatine, Rolling Meadows and Roselle.