Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort pleads guilty to federal charges as part of deal with prosecutors

Paul Manafort's wife Kathleen Manafort, left, arrives at federal court in Washington, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is expected to plead guilty to federal charges as part of a deal with the special counsel's office.

FILE -- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. A status hearing was scheduled Friday for Manafort amid reports that he was nearing a plea deal to avoid trial next week on charges stemming from work he did for pro-Russia political forces in Ukraine.

WASHINGTON -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has pleaded guilty to two federal charges as part of a cooperation deal with prosecutors.

The deal requires him to cooperate "fully and truthfully" with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The charges against Manafort are related to his Ukrainian consulting work -- not Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which is the central issue in the special counsel's investigation.

Friday's move gives Mueller another successful conviction while allowing Manafort to avoid facing another costly public trial.

Manafort was convicted last month of eight financial crimes in a separate trial in Virginia.