Elgin restaurant still closed after teen crashes parents' car into kitchen

An Elgin restaurant remained closed Friday after a 15-year-old driver crashed his parents' car into it two days earlier.

The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at Gee N Jays, 925 Dundee Ave., police Cmdr. Frank Trost said.

The driver was charged with a traffic offense and released to his parents' custody, Trost said.

Elgin Fire Battalion Chief Rich Carter said the vehicle crashed into the kitchen area and no one was injured.

"It jumped the curb, it hit the controller for the traffic lights and sheered that off," he said. "It damaged the water line to the building where all their sinks were ... and it bent the gas line that goes into the building."

The restaurant's outgoing message on Friday said, "We will be unable to open the store until the building is fixed."