Crash closes Randall Road near Batavia
Updated 9/14/2018 7:23 AM
A crash has closed Randall Road between Mill Street and Fabyan Parkway near Batavia, Sigalert is reporting.
The 6:30 a.m. crash involved an ice cream truck and a limo, Sigalert is reporting.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
