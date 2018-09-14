Crash closes Randall Road near Batavia

A crash has closed Randall Road between Mill Street and Fabyan Parkway near Batavia, Sigalert is reporting.

The 6:30 a.m. crash involved an ice cream truck and a limo, Sigalert is reporting.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.