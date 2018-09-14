Attorney: Former Boy Scout executive "not guilty" of misusing funds

The former top official with the Boy Scouts of America's Northeast Illinois Council is denying allegations he misused charitable funds, his attorney said Friday.

Attorney Henry B. Samuels said after a brief court hearing that George D. Nelson, 51, of Deer Park, will plead not guilty during his Oct. 12 arraignment hearing in front of Judge James Booras. Bail was originally set at $50,000, and Nelson has paid the required 10 percent, or $5,000, to be released.

"Mr. Nelson respectfully welcomes his day in court," Samuels said outside of the courtroom.

Nelson was indicted Aug. 29 on counts of illegal use of funds for personal use, wire fraud, and forgery, court documents show. If found guilty at trial, he could be sentenced up to 7 years in prison. The charges are also probationable.

According to the indictment, Nelson knowingly dispersed charitable funds in excess of $1,000 for his own personal benefit during a three-year period. He also created false documents in order to verify funds on a home loan, and devised a scheme to transfer funds from the Northeast Illinois Council to the Miami Valley Council of the Boy Scouts for the purchase of a personal vehicle, the indictment states.

The charges came from his time serving as executive and CEO for the Northeast Illinois Council when the facility was headquartered in Highland Park. It has since moved to Vernon Hills.

The Northeast Illinois Council oversees Scouting in northern Cook and Lake counties.

The case was charged in Lake County, but is being handled by Illinois Appellate Court prosecutor Bernie Murray. Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim had to pass the case because he sits on the Northeast Illinois Council board of directors.

Greg Lawless, board president for the Northeast Illinois Council, said members were "disappointed that an individual would take advantage of our Scouting family and community in this way."

"These actions do not represent our employees, volunteers and parents who work tirelessly to accomplish our mission to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes," Lawless said in an emailed statement. "Our control processes identified the issue and we took quick action to remove this individual and prohibit him from any future participation in scouting. As a follow up, the council has implemented additional internal controls that will help prevent this type of incident from occurring in the future."