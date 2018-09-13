U-46 closes Elgin school due to mold

Elgin Area School District U-46 closed an elementary school Thursday in Elgin due to mold.

The district's plant operations department has been working to remediate mold found in several classrooms at Coleman Elementary School, and the decision to close the school was made after additional mold was found Wednesday evening in common areas, such as hallways, the district said on its website.

The mold was in the older portion of the building, officials said.

"While the risk of harm is low, the district's plant operations department will need time to remediate this mold and reduce the moisture levels in the building," officials said. "This action is being taken as a precaution. The health and safety of our students is our highest priority."

All after-school activities, meetings and the before- and after-school care SAFE program also are canceled Thursday at the school, whose enrollment is 720 students, officials said.

District CEO Tony Sanders posted on Facebook asking for patience while the issue is resolved. Another update is expected today, Sanders said.