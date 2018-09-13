Jail, probation for St. Charles-area man for Ecstasy package

A St. Charles-area man arrested on charges of Ecstasy possession in late 2017 after postal agents intercepted a package from Spain has been sentenced to 180 days jail and three years probation.

Thursday, Ryan M. Engstrom, 37, of the 38W700 block of Bonnie Court, pleaded guilty to felony Ecstasy possession in exchange for Kane County prosecutors dismissing the most severe charges against him, court records show.

Engstrom faced several felony charges, including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of 50 to 200 Ecstasy pills with intent to deliver. The most severe charge carried a prison term of six to 30 years without the chance of probation.

Judge D.J. Tegeler accepted the plea agreement, which includes a $4,000 drug fine, along with $4,205 in other court costs, fees and fines, records show. Engstrom has been jailed since June 2018 after missing court and forfeiting his $4,500 in bond money, records show.

Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, contacted the Kane County Sheriff's Office in fall 2017 after border patrol agents at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York intercepted a package containing Ecstasy and methamphetamine from Spain that was headed to the St. Charles area.

Kane deputies worked with Homeland Security to allow the package to be delivered to Engstrom's house and they later executed a search warrant after he accepted it Nov. 30, 2016. Authorities seized 101 Ecstasy pills and seven grams of methamphetamine, officials said.

Under state law, Engstrom can have his 180-day jail term cut in half for good behavior. He is credited with 80 days served so far, meaning he must serve 10 more to fulfill his jail term.

If he violates probation, Engstrom can be resentenced to up to 15 years in prison.