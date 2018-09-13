Hotel guests getting an earful from striking workers

The noise echoing up from the street sounded like an orchestra of tone-deaf toddlers.

"I went to the washroom, came back, put a pillow on my head. I had earplugs in. I could still hear it," said Della Evans, 53, staying at the Wyndham Grand Tuesday night, with her husband, Steve Evans.

At some of the swankiest addresses across downtown this week, people have been waking up to a cacophony of cowbells, gongs, homemade maracas, whistles, pots and pan lids -- as striking hotel workers have been trying to make their displeasure known.

A similar clattering at the Sheraton Grand prompted a young woman clutching a fluffy white dog to march out of her high rise apartment tower Tuesday morning and plead -- for the sake of her pet's mental health -- for the protesters to lower the volume.

The strike, involving thousands of workers from 26 hotels, entered its seventh day Thursday with no apparent end in sight.

