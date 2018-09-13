Final draft of CPD consent decree submitted to judge

After more than a year of negotiations between the city and state attorney general's office, the final draft of the proposed consent decree aimed at reforming the Chicago Police Department was submitted to a federal judge Thursday.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson announced the submission at a Thompson Center news conference, stressing that the agreement -- which is still subject to approval by a federal judge -- would lead to lasting reforms of a police department that has long struggled to gain the trust of minority communities.

"This agreement builds on reforms that we have already made," Emanuel said. "It creates and enforceable, durable and sustainable framework for systemic changes in the Chicago Police Department."

The final sticking point of the agreement was whether or not officers would be required to document each time they pointed their gun at someone. The attorney general's office pushed for the documentation, though the city initially resisted.

Last week, it was announced that the two sides agreed to require documentation.

