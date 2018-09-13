Feder: Weigel launches new TV station
Updated 9/13/2018 6:43 AM
hello
Weigel Broadcasting, Chicago-based parent company of WCIU-Channel 26, Me-TV and a host of other broadcast stations and digital networks, just switched on the future of television, Robert Feder writes. On Sunday, Weigel launched "Chicago 3.0," an experimental next-generation full-power station broadcasting from Willis Tower. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.