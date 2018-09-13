Feder: Weigel launches new TV station

Weigel Broadcasting, Chicago-based parent company of WCIU-Channel 26, Me-TV and a host of other broadcast stations and digital networks, just switched on the future of television, Robert Feder writes. On Sunday, Weigel launched "Chicago 3.0," an experimental next-generation full-power station broadcasting from Willis Tower. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.