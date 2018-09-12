Police: Victim's brother wanted in fatal shooting outside Elgin bar

Shaprie Smith-Tate, 25, of Chicago, died early Sunday after a shooting in Elgin. An arrest warrant on murder charges was issued for her brother, Shannon Smith, 23, of Chicago. Photo courtesy Gary Millsapp

Shannon Smith, 23, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his sister early Sept. 9

Elgin police are asking the public for assistance in finding the brother of a woman killed early Sunday, saying they believe he was the shooter.

The man is Shannon Smith, 23, and his last known address was on the 6000 block of North Fairfield Avenue in Chicago, Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said on Facebook late Tuesday. He is described as black, 6 feet tall and about 180 lbs.

His sister, Shaprie Smith-Tate, 25, also of Chicago, was pronounced dead at Presence St. Joseph Hospital after the shooting at about 12:20 a.m. early Sunday, in the parking lot of D Hangout Bar and Grill, 550 N. McLean Blvd. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office authorized an arrest warrant for Shannon Smith on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, Lalley said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Elgin police at (847) 289-2700. Anyone who comes into contact with him is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him, because he may be armed, Lalley said.

"We encourage Mr. Smith to contact a law enforcement agency to arrange a peaceful surrender," she said.

Elgin police said detectives learned the shooting stemmed from an argument in the parking lot between several people, including the brother and sister. Three women, including Smith-Tate, were taken to local hospitals by emergency responders and an injured man drove himself to the hospital, police said.

Shannon Smith fled in a vehicle later recovered in Chicago with the assistance of Illinois State Police, police said. He had been on parole since late December after a robbery sentence, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.

"We have continuously attempted to locate Mr. Smith through contact with his family and at this point have exhausted all investigative means to locate him," Lalley said.

A relative said Smith-Tate was married with four children, all boys. Lalley extended her condolences to the Smith family.

"We appreciate the patience of our community as we have been balancing the loss the Smith family experienced with our attempts to apprehend Shannon Smith," Lalley said.