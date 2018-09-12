Mom says son wouldn't have intentionally killed his sister outside Elgin bar

hello

Shaprie Smith-Tate, 25, of Chicago, died early Sunday after a shooting in Elgin. An arrest warrant on murder charges was issued for her brother, Shannon Smith, 23, of Chicago. Photo courtesy Gary Millsapp

Shannon Smith, 23, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his sister early Sept. 9

Elgin police are asking the public for assistance in finding the brother of a woman killed early Sunday, saying they believe he was the shooter.

The man is Shannon Smith, 23, and his last known address was on the 6000 block of North Fairfield Avenue in Chicago, Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said on Facebook late Tuesday. He is described as black, 6 feet tall and about 180 lbs.

His sister, Shaprie Smith-Tate, 25, also of Chicago, was pronounced dead at Presence St. Joseph Hospital after the shooting at about 12:20 a.m. early Sunday, in the parking lot of D Hangout Bar and Grill, 550 N. McLean Blvd. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office authorized an arrest warrant for Shannon Smith on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, Lalley said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Elgin police at (847) 289-2700. Anyone who comes into contact with him is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him, because he might be armed, Lalley said.

"We have continuously attempted to locate Mr. Smith through contact with his family and at this point have exhausted all investigative means to locate him," Lalley said. "We encourage Mr. Smith to contact a law enforcement agency to arrange a peaceful surrender."

Lylah Moore of Chicago, the mother of Smith and Smith-Tate, said she last talked to her son a couple of days ago and doesn't know where he is.

The family is securing legal representation, Moore said, and she hopes her son will be turning himself in safely to police accompanied by a lawyer. "I just want him to be treated fairly," she said.

Elgin police said detectives learned the shooting stemmed from an argument in the parking lot involving several people. Three women, including Smith-Tate, were taken to local hospitals by emergency responders and an injured man drove himself to the hospital, police said.

Shannon Smith fled in a vehicle later recovered in Chicago with the assistance of Illinois State Police, police said.

Moore said witnesses told her the argument was between Smith-Tate and several other women, and her brother stepped in to help her. "People were intoxicated and somehow one thing lead to another," Moore said. "I don't know exactly what happened."

The family is devastated, Moore said. Smith-Tate had a husband and four young children. "This is the most horrific experience I've ever experienced during my whole life," she said.

Moore said her son and daughter lived in Elgin when they were younger and were very close as adults. Moore said she doesn't believe her son ever intended to hurt her daughter. "Her brother did not shoot her in cold blood," she said. "He was trying to help her."

Moore remembered her daughter as a strong and beautiful woman. "She was my rock. She was a flamboyant, no-nonsense and lovable person," she said. "She cared about everybody."

Smith had been on parole since late December after a robbery sentence, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.