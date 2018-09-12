Longtime Rolling Meadows pastor honored

The longtime pastor of Community Church of Rolling Meadows was honored this week for being the driving force behind programs at the church and his involvement in the community at large.

Mayor Len Prejna issued a proclamation for Rande Smith on the occasion of the pastor's upcoming retirement, along with a city street sign -- imprinted with "Rande's Way" -- to bring to his new home in Indiana.

"I call him a friend," Prejna said at a city council meeting Tuesday. "You've helped pray for me and guide me."

Smith came to Community Church in July 2001 as its fifth pastor after serving congregations in New York, Pennsylvania, Florida and Indiana. Almost immediately, Smith invited other pastors in town to participate in his installation service.

That interfaith goodwill manifested itself again months later when Smith helped lead an outdoor procession and community prayer service days after Sept. 11, 2001.

The event led to the annual community prayer breakfast hosted by Community Church and other community worship services over the years.

"You all have given me an opportunity to be involved in the community in a very special way," Smith said. "It's been an honor to serve Community Church and in Rolling Meadows."

He will deliver his last sermon Sept. 30.