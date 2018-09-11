Lombard police take man into custody

A man was in custody Tuesday after Lombard police responded around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a suspect with a weapon on the 100 block of W. Ash Street, authorities said.

The man was taken into custody about an hour later.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and they are withholding the man's name and the charges against him.

St. John's Lutheran School was temporarily placed on lockdown due to its proximity to the scene and parents were notified by the school. Police said the case was unrelated to the school.