Daily Herald takes nine awards in Inland contest

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comChicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez wags his finger at Los Angeles Dodgers baserunner Yasiel Puig after catching him trying to stretch a single in the ninth inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, October 17, 2017, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comU.S. Marine veteran Rick Gill, of Bull Valley makes wooden flags and uses some of the money to fund "Operation Wild Horse" which adopts American Mustangs, some to use in one of the only mounted color guard units in the country. He stands in a Bull Valley pasture with several of those mustangs.

A dramatic murder case, squandered taxpayer dollars and a mustang rescue effort are among the stories and photos that won the Daily Herald nine awards from the national Inland Press Association Tuesday.

Securing first prize in the Personality/Individual Profile category was columnist Burt Constable's feature "Who Killed Tim McNamee?" about the mystery surrounding the larger-than-life attorney's shooting.

The newspaper also came third in the prestigious Community Leadership Award, which combines all circulation categories, for its "Last Kiss" series.

"'The Last Kiss' looks at the inevitable loss of a spouse through the eyes of those who've experienced this tragedy," the judges wrote. "The series demonstrated -- whatever our divisions -- that we are all human."

Veteran Daily Herald photojournalist John Starks received three awards.

Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen accepted the honors in the Inland News Association's Newsroom and News Photo contests at an awards breakfast in Chicago Tuesday.

"We're so proud of this national recognition from such a prestigious organization as Inland," Lampinen said. "The volume of awards is a reflection of our staff's relentless dedication to quality local journalism that serves our readers and the community."

The Daily Herald competed in the largest circulation category of 50,000 and above.

Other awards include:

Editorial Excellence

Diane Dungey, third place

Investigative Reporting

Jake Griffin, "On Your Dime," third place

Personality/Individual Profile

John Lampinen, "Last Kiss: Patty and Corey," third place

Portrait Photography

John Starks, "Mustangs Rescuer," second place

John Starks, "Needle Exchange," third place

Sports Photography

John Starks, "Not This Time," second place

Explanatory Writing

Marni Pyke & Staff, "Perilous Paths," third place.