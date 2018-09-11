Aurora police searching for missing teen

Aurora police are searching for Tia Chante Motley who has been missing since Sept. 7.

Aurora police are looking for 17-year-old Tia Chante Motley, who they say ran away from her home on the 500 block of Hammond Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7.

Police said she is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She last was seen wearing a black shirt and pants with a green jacket with black stars on it.

Police said she recently moved to Aurora from Rockford.

Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately call 911.