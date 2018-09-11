 
News

Aurora police searching for missing teen

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/11/2018 9:34 AM
hello
  • Aurora police are searching for Tia Chante Motley who has been missing since Sept. 7.

    Aurora police are searching for Tia Chante Motley who has been missing since Sept. 7.

Aurora police are looking for 17-year-old Tia Chante Motley, who they say ran away from her home on the 500 block of Hammond Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7.

Police said she is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She last was seen wearing a black shirt and pants with a green jacket with black stars on it.

Police said she recently moved to Aurora from Rockford.

Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately call 911.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 