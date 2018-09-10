'We are really, totally at odds on this'; Roskam, Casten sharply disagree on 2017 tax law.

hello

Whether the changes from 2017's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act help or hurt suburban residents in the 6th Congressional District is the defining disagreement between the two candidates seeking to represent the area, both men say.

And whether specific taxpayers are helped or hurt by the new income tax reality could shape whether voters agree with Republican incumbent Peter Roskam of Wheaton or Democratic challenger Sean Casten of Downers Grove.

Roskam, who has held office since 2007 and who helped write and pass the tax law, says the legislation provides $4,600 in income tax relief to the district's median-income family of four making $135,000 a year.

He said there is "probably no bigger difference" between he and Casten "than our views on taxes." Casten, a clean energy entrepreneur and first-time political candidate, also cited the opposing positions on taxes, saying "we are really, totally at odds on this."

Casten says the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act creates "massive concern" about the estimated $1 trillion it adds to the U.S. budget deficit and could contribute to "historically high levels" of wealth inequality.

"The tax bill that was passed gave tax cuts to those who least need it," Casten said. He said people who did not change their federal tax withholding levels to account for changes in tax deductions under the new law could see sizable federal income tax bills next April.

The candidates met for 90 minutes with the Daily Herald's editorial board Monday in Arlington Heights, during which their thoughts on taxes rose to the forefront.

While Casten criticized the effects of last year's income tax legislation, Roskam questioned Casten's intentions to increase other forms of taxation, such as the gas tax.

The candidates' meeting Monday was the final of four debates Roskam offered to conduct in person with Casten after Casten arose victorious this spring from a Democratic primary field of seven candidates.

Roskam and Casten are squaring off to represent the 6th U.S. Congressional District, which stretches from Naperville to Tower Lakes and includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.