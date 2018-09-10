 
Politics

'We are really, totally at odds on this'; Roskam, Casten sharply disagree on 2017 tax law.

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
Updated 9/10/2018 1:54 PM
hello
  • Incumbent Republican Peter Roskam of Wheaton, right, and Democratic challenger Sean Casten of Downers Grove say taxes are the biggest issue dividing them. They two met with the Daily Herald editorial board Monday.

      Incumbent Republican Peter Roskam of Wheaton, right, and Democratic challenger Sean Casten of Downers Grove say taxes are the biggest issue dividing them. They two met with the Daily Herald editorial board Monday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove, who is running in the 6th Congressional District, speaks during a meeting with the Daily Herald editorial board Monday.

      Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove, who is running in the 6th Congressional District, speaks during a meeting with the Daily Herald editorial board Monday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, who is running for re-election, speaks during a meeting with the Daily Herald editorial board Monday.

      Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, who is running for re-election, speaks during a meeting with the Daily Herald editorial board Monday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

Whether the changes from 2017's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act help or hurt suburban residents in the 6th Congressional District is the defining disagreement between the two candidates seeking to represent the area, both men say.

And whether specific taxpayers are helped or hurt by the new income tax reality could shape whether voters agree with Republican incumbent Peter Roskam of Wheaton or Democratic challenger Sean Casten of Downers Grove.

Roskam, who has held office since 2007 and who helped write and pass the tax law, says the legislation provides $4,600 in income tax relief to the district's median-income family of four making $135,000 a year.

He said there is "probably no bigger difference" between he and Casten "than our views on taxes." Casten, a clean energy entrepreneur and first-time political candidate, also cited the opposing positions on taxes, saying "we are really, totally at odds on this."

Casten says the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act creates "massive concern" about the estimated $1 trillion it adds to the U.S. budget deficit and could contribute to "historically high levels" of wealth inequality.

"The tax bill that was passed gave tax cuts to those who least need it," Casten said. He said people who did not change their federal tax withholding levels to account for changes in tax deductions under the new law could see sizable federal income tax bills next April.

The candidates met for 90 minutes with the Daily Herald's editorial board Monday in Arlington Heights, during which their thoughts on taxes rose to the forefront.

While Casten criticized the effects of last year's income tax legislation, Roskam questioned Casten's intentions to increase other forms of taxation, such as the gas tax.

The candidates' meeting Monday was the final of four debates Roskam offered to conduct in person with Casten after Casten arose victorious this spring from a Democratic primary field of seven candidates.

Roskam and Casten are squaring off to represent the 6th U.S. Congressional District, which stretches from Naperville to Tower Lakes and includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

Related Coverage
Roskam steers campaign toward conservative priorities
Related Article
Roskam steers campaign toward conservative priorities
 
Casten hits trail discussing issues like health care, labor policy, climate change
Related Article
Casten hits trail discussing issues like health care, labor policy, climate change
 
Roskam, Casten accuse each other of obscuring facts in 6th District debate
Related Article
Roskam, Casten accuse each other of obscuring facts in 6th District debate
 
Casten, Roskam debate spending bill to strengthen election security
Related Article
Casten, Roskam debate spending bill to strengthen election security
 
How 'phantom' voters could decide 6th District race
Related Article
How 'phantom' voters could decide 6th District race
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 