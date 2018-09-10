Waukegan woman seriously injured in Beach Park crash

A 45-year-old Waukegan resident was seriously injured after her vehicle rolled Monday morning near Sheridan and Beach roads in Beach Park around 7:15 a.m., according to a release from the Lake County sheriff's office.

The woman was driving her Jeep Patriot south on Sheridan, when for unknown reasons she left the road, according to the sheriff's office. After leaving the road, the Jeep struck the curb, a streetlight control box and a brick wall before rolling, according to the release.

The woman was removed from the vehicle by Beach Park Fire/Rescue and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The Lake County sheriff's office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is still investigating the incident.