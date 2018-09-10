Unusual storage facility likely coming to Mundelein

hello

A plan for an unusual storage facility took a big step forward Monday night in Mundelein.

Big Door Garage Suites has been proposed as a storage center for classic cars, boats and recreational vehicles. But the units also could be converted into offices, hobby spaces, art studios or leisure spaces.

The facility is planned for 2 acres of vacant land on Wilhelm Road west of Reidel Road, on Mundelein's south side.

Trustees unanimously agreed Monday to direct village staff to draft a special use permit for the facility. The permit is needed because the land is zoned for general manufacturing.

The permit will come with a few caveats, including noise limitations between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and a mandate for a fence along the southern property line to separate the site from nearby houses.

The board will be asked to approve the permit at a future meeting.

Mayor Steve Lentz is a fan of the plan. The concept is a natural fit for Mundelein, he said, given the village's summertime Park on Park car shows.

"Classic cars and Mundelein go hand in hand, and owners need a nice place to store them along with other vehicles," Lentz said. "We are happy to welcome this to Mundelein."

People traditionally rent self-storage units, but Big Door's spaces will be for sale.

Thirty-five units are planned, ranging from 560 square feet to 1,500 square feet, according to documents.

Prices will start at $131,600, according to the company's website. The unit owners will pay property taxes on the spaces, just as residential condominium owners pay taxes.

Each unit will be individually climate-controlled and could have water, electricity, internet access and other amenities. Residential usage will not be allowed.

"Owners are able to purchase a unit and customize the space to their specific needs," company principal Dave Miller said. "(It's) a truly unique storage option."

Construction could take 10 months, documents indicate. A summer 2019 opening is planned.

The company wants to open more Big Door facilities elsewhere in the Chicago area.

Trustee Scott Black said he expects the business will be successful, attracting wealthier customers than those who use traditional storage centers.

"We'll be seeing more opportunities like this one," Black said.