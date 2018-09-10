Police identify victim of Elgin shooting

Police identified the victim of a shooting early Sunday morning outside a bar in Elgin as a 25-year-old woman from Chicago.

Elgin police continues to investigate the death of Shaprie Smith, 25, of the 6000 block of Fairfield Avenue in Chicago, authorities said.

The results of an autopsy conducted by the Kane County Coroner's office were expected to be released later Monday, officials said.

The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday outside D Hangout Bar and Grill, 550 McLean Boulevard.

Smith was one of three injured women police found after a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the bar. A fourth victim, a man, drove himself to a hospital, police said.

Two of the surviving victims were treated and released from the hospital. It's unclear if the third victim remained hospitalized Monday.

The suburban band No Limits Band was playing its monthly gig Saturday night when the shooting happened. Bass player Glen Galindo said he put to use his nursing skills to help Smith. "There was blood everywhere," he said.

Galindo said he stepped out to vape after the band finished its third set and heard people screaming, although he did not see the shooting. Galindo, who lives in Homewood, said he worked as a nurse at Franciscan Health St. James Olympia Fields until he started a job recently at Chamberlain College of Nursing.

He started helping the woman along with two of her friends and when police arrived, she was breathing, he said. Police told him and the others to go back inside because paramedics would be taking over, he said. Assistant Fire Chief Rob Cagann said paramedics did not need to perform CPR on any of the victims at the scene because they were all conscious when paramedics arrived.

Police said the case started as an argument involving several people outside the bar, and they believe the suspect was known to the woman who died.

The owners of the bar did not return a request for comment.

The bar opened in January 2014. The only other report of a serious incident there was in February, police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said. Police responded to a report of a large fight and shots fired outside the bar, but found no victims or evidence of a shooting, according to the Feb. 25 police report.

No Limits Band lead singer Annaliza Villamin said there was a party in the basement of the bar while the band played upstairs. The band plays there once a month, and Villamin and Galindo said they love the bar's friendly atmosphere.

"We've never had any issues playing at D Hangout bar," Galindo said. "It's one of the places where we love playing because the crowd is very vibrant and having a good time."

"This was the first time, from ever since we played there, that I have myself experienced something like that. It's crazy," Villamin said.

Tending to patients in the hospital is very different from doing it on the fly in a parking lot, Galindo said.

"You're just hoping for the best for the patient. My heart breaks for her and her family."

Any witnesses are encouraged to call police at (847) 289-2600. Anonymous tips or information can be sent via the crime line at 847-695-4195 or by texting 847-411 and including the ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.