Woman killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Elgin bar

One woman was killed and three people injured in an early-morning shooting Sunday in the parking lot of an Elgin bar, police say.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was one of three injured women police found about 12:23 a.m. Sunday when responding to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South McLean Boulevard, authorities said. The victims were taken to area hospitals, and police reported before 5 a.m. that one had died.

A man also injured in the shooting took himself to a hospital for treatment. According to police, two of the surviving victims were treated and released from a hospital, while the third remains hospitalized.

Police said the case started as a verbal altercation involving several people outside the Hangout Bar and Grill. Authorities are investigating the shooting as a homicide, and they think the suspect was known to the woman who died.

Detectives had been following up on leads throughout the day, police said. Additional information was not available Sunday evening.

Anyone with information can provide anonymous tips or information via the police department's crime line at (847) 695-4195 or by texting 847-411 and including the ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.