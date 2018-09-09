Three-building 'neighborhood campus' proposed for downtown Arlington Heights

A sketch shows the proposed Arlington 425 development of three buildings featuring a mix of apartments, retail and dining on three quarters of a vacant block in downtown Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Arlington 425

A three-building campus containing retail, restaurants, parking and 358 apartments is proposed for a long-vacant site in downtown Arlington Heights.

The development, called Arlington 425, would be built on the northern three-quarters of an empty block at Chestnut Avenue and Campbell Street -- a property that was once home to Daily Herald publisher Paddock Publications. Plans were unveiled Sunday during an informational meeting aimed at gathering feedback from the community.

Project leaders have spent more than 18 months developing a concept that would fit with the village's master plan and reflect the character of the downtown, Arlington 425 lead counsel Michael Firsel said. Before beginning the formal approval process, he said, developers felt it was important to give nearby property owners, residents and businesses a chance to weigh in.

"We believe this is a collaborative community project, and we want your input," Firsel told the audience. "We want to build the best, and we want to communicate with our neighbors as much as you want to communicate with us."

One of the buildings, proposed for 225 W. Campbell St., would include 172 apartments and up to 18,000 square feet of retail -- likely a restaurant and some office space -- on the first floor, architect Jim Tinaglia said. The eight-story structure is designed to look similar to other developments in the area, he said, noting it also would contain some community space on the roof.

A 73-unit residential building facing Chestnut Street has a more traditional, row house appearance to blend with the single-family homes across the street, Tinaglia said.

At 44 S. Highland Ave., 113 apartments would be constructed atop a new six-story parking garage, which would abut with the existing Vail Avenue garage, he said. The top floor of the 13-story structure likely would include a restaurant and some community rooftop space.

"The buildings are going to be built like a campus. They're sisters," Tinaglia said. "Each of them will look different, but they'll have some really similar qualities as well. That's the thinking behind this concept."

The block would be configured to allow for interior courtyards and pathways, he added. And at 548 stalls, the project has 40 percent more parking than required by village code -- an issue nearby residents Chuck and Rosemary Rawleigh said was of top concern.

Community members on Sunday were encouraged to submit comment cards and ask questions about the architecture, traffic and other elements of the proposed development. That feedback will be taken into consideration as project leaders prepare to go through the village's approval process, starting next month with an early review of the plans, Firsel said.

Project leaders hope to break ground in 2019, he said. Tinaglia, who also serves as an Arlington Heights trustee, won't be involved in the process moving forward.

"People appreciate the ability to provide input at the beginning of a project, People appreciate the transparency," Firsel said. "(They've) been very supportive so far.