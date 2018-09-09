Round Lake Park officer revives overdose victim

A Round Lake Park police officer revived a man suffering a heroin overdose Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The officer was called to the 500 Block of Grandview Drive about 4:25 p.m. for a report of a person not breathing. The responding officer determined the 45-year-old man had overdosed from a combination of heroin and alcohol. The officer administered the overdose reversal drug naloxone, immediately reviving the man, police said.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville for further treatment.

"This isn't the first time we've responded to this residence for the same type of incident," Police Chief George Filenko said. "'Epidemic' has become a popular political catch phrase in the past few years. On the street level, it's reality at its worst."