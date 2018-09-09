Police: Woman ran over, killed boyfriend at Pheasant Run

Kathleen Vulpitta, 56, of River Grove is charged with first-degree murder in the death of boyfriend Earl Hagen Jr.

A River Grove woman is facing a charge of first-degree murder after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with his own vehicle Thursday at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

Kathleen Vulpitta, 56, appeared Sunday in DuPage County court, where n a judge set her bail at $2 million.

The charge stems from an investigation launched about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, when St. Charles police and paramedics responded to a medical assist call at the resort, 4051 E. Main St., and discovered Earl Hagen, Jr. unresponsive in the west parking lot.

Medics found Hagen, 56, of Plainfield, with bruising and tire marks across his chest consistent with being run over by a vehicle, authorities said Sunday.

A statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office said Hagen and Vulpitta were staying at the resort and at some point Thursday evening left their room and went to the parking lot. While in the parking lot, prosecutors say, Vulpitta entered the Hagen's vehicle and drove over him.

"Domestic violence is a silent epidemic that claims millions of victims each and every year, sometimes with irreversible results, as alleged in this case," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in an announcement of the charge against Vulpitta.

St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan said his department's detectives, forensic investigators and members of the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, along with the state's attorney's office, worked tirelessly over two days to resolve the case.

"Working collectively, we have prepared a solid case for prosecution," he said.

Vulpitta is scheduled to return to Oct. 1, in front of Judge Brian Telander. She remained in custody a the DuPage County jail Sunday.