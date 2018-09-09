Mundelein to finalize Roppelt farm annexation

The Mundelein village board will meet Monday to finalize an annexation and discuss other business.

The village wants to annex former farmland at 19908 W. Winchester Road, near the northwest side of town. The land, which is just west of Midlothian Road, once was known as the Roppelt family farm. An occupied farmhouse and six storage barns still stand on the site.

The annexation allows Mundelein officials to control future redevelopment there.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle.