Massive overnight fire destroys former Lake Zurich Hackney's

An overnight fire gutted the former Hackney's restaurant in Lake Zurich, leaving only charred ruins of what had been a suburban dining institution for nearly five decades.

Lake Zurich firefighters responded to the scene at 880 N. Old Rand Road about 1:40 a.m. and battled the blaze for nearly two hours before bringing it under control, according to the department's Facebook page. Fire crews from more than 20 area departments assisted, and some remained at the restaurant site past 7:30 a.m. extinguishing hot spots.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said. No damage estimates were available Sunday.

Rand Road was closed in the area for several hours while crews worked to put out the fire.

The Hackney's closed in March 2017 after 48 years in business when its owner retired and put the restaurant building and 11-acre site for sale.

Earlier this year, after months of debate and objections from residents living near the property, Lake Zurich's village board approved a proposal to build a two-story Life Time Fitness health club on the site.

