Arlington Heights funeral home schedules naloxone training session

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/9/2018 5:49 PM
  • John Glueckert Jr. of Glueckert Funeral Home in Arlington Heights led naloxone training sessions with other funeral home staff Aug. 27-31, and has now scheduled another tutorial Oct. 11.

      John Glueckert Jr. of Glueckert Funeral Home in Arlington Heights led naloxone training sessions with other funeral home staff Aug. 27-31, and has now scheduled another tutorial Oct. 11. Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

Glueckert Funeral Home in Arlington Heights has scheduled another training session for the public on how to administer naloxone, the opioid-reversal medication.

The free 45-minute session, taught by Glueckert staff, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. It comes after the funeral home hosted a series of trainings Aug. 27-31 that were attended by more than 100 people. The Glueckert family decided to host the tutorials after seeing more and more deaths in the community that resulted from opioid overdoses.

To register for the Oct. 11 session, contact (847) 253-0168.

