A list of Sept. 11 remembrance events in the suburbs

Here's a listing of local events planned for Tuesday to recall the almost 3,000 lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"Remembering those brave people who lost their lives 17 years ago during the 9/11 tragedy is important as our country moves forward," Elmhurst Deputy Fire Chief Bill Anaszewicz said. "We will continue to honor those who died, the first responders and those affected by the incident."

• Aurora: Public safety officials and community members gather at 8:30 a.m. at the Aurora Police Department, 1200 E. Indian Trail for a presentation of colors and wreath-laying ceremony by the fire and police honor guards and remarks by Police Chief Kristen Ziman, Fire Chief Gary Krienitz and Mayor Richard C. Irvin. There will be a moment of silence at the time the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.

• Des Plaines: Patriot Day Ceremony, 8 a.m., Des Plaines Civic Center, 1420 Miner St.

• Elgin: Patriot's Day Ceremony, 9 to 10 a.m. at Civic Center Plaza, behind city hall. Event will include remarks by Mayor David Kaptain, Fire Chief David Schmidt and Police Chief Anna Lalley, sounding of the bells, rifle salute and taps.

• Elmhurst: Ceremony from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Fire Station #2 at 601 S. York Road. True Patriots Care Honor Flags will memorialize the 403 first responders who died that day. Info: Elmhurst.org.

• Gurnee: 9/11 Ceremony Memorial hosted by Gurnee American Legion, 749 Milwaukee Ave., at 8 a.m. to honor those who died and were injured and first responders. The Legion will serve coffee and doughnuts after the remembrance.

• Hoffman Estates: Ceremony of Remembrance, 5 to 6 p.m., 1900 Hassell Road, to honor the victims of 9/11. First Responder Capt. John Schneidwind will give an account of his experience on that day.

• Hoffman Estates: Brookdale Hoffman Estates Senior Living Solutions, 1515 Barrington Road, will honor several local heroes nominated by officials and agencies in the community in recognition of the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, at 2 p.m.

• Naperville: The Exchange Club of Naperville holds a ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower/Sept. 11 Memorial behind the Naperville Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle St. Kris Habermehl, a firefighter in DeKalb County, speaks. The Naperville Municipal Band performs at 5:45 p.m.

• Naperville: A 30-minute concert noon at the Millennium Carillon along the downtown Riverwalk includes tolling of the "Big Joe" bell, followed by "In Memoriam," a carillon piece meant to be played in bell towers throughout the world.

• Naperville: Ryan Yantis, a major who was working in the Pentagon when it was attacked, shares his story about "Surviving 9/11" at 12:30 and 7 p.m. Monday at the 95th St. Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive.

• Palatine: A 30-minute ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial at Brockway and Slade streets, with fire department personnel marching from Fire Station 85 at 39 E. Colfax St. with fire and police honor guards. Flag ceremony, placing of wreath and ringing of the bell.

• Rosemont: The Public Safety Department will host a ceremony at 7:30 p.m. at the Stephens Park North flag memorial, across from the fire house on Higgins Road. Park at the 1700 Higgins lot.

• Schaumburg: Schaumburg Fire Department Capt. John Schneidwind shares his experience as a responder to the attacks during the Schaumburg Business Association breakfast, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Chandler's, 401 N. Roselle Road. $30 members, $50 nonmembers. Info: schaumburgbusiness.com or (847) 413-1010.

• Wauconda: Remembrance Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. in Memorial Park, 311 S. Main St. Representatives from village, police, fire, and American Legion will pay tribute to those who suffered that day and in the years since with a moment of silence at the time of impact from the first plane.

• Waukegan: The Waukegan Fire Department 9/11 remembrance at 9 a.m. at Fireman's Park, 2115 Dover Road in Waukegan.

• Wheaton: The Wheaton Fire Department will host its annual ceremony at 8:45 a.m. in the front of the Wheaton Fire Department, 1 Fapp Circle.