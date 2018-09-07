Lake County authorities searching for missing teen
Updated 9/7/2018 10:29 AM
hello
Police are seeking help from the public in finding a missing teen, authorities said Friday.
Alexandra Kobus, 13, was last seen at her home in Warren Township, Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.
Covelli said Kobus has previously run away and was located in Maywood and Chicago.
She stands approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds. She has light brownish red hair, and brown eyes, authorities said. There is no clothing description at this time.
Anyone with information about the teen is urged to call the Lake County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division at (847) 549-5200.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.