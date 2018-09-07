Lake County authorities searching for missing teen

Police are seeking help from the public in finding a missing teen, authorities said Friday.

Alexandra Kobus, 13, was last seen at her home in Warren Township, Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

Covelli said Kobus has previously run away and was located in Maywood and Chicago.

She stands approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds. She has light brownish red hair, and brown eyes, authorities said. There is no clothing description at this time.

Anyone with information about the teen is urged to call the Lake County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division at (847) 549-5200.