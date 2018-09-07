Get the secret scoop on Grayslake history

"Tales Unveiled: The Rest of the Story" will be the topic explored by the Grayslake Historical Society at its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 12 in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Society members will reveal additional secrets hidden about the museum artifacts on display. The artifacts didn't tell everything. The program is free. Refreshments will be served. For information, visit http://www.villageofgrayslake.com/index.aspx?NID=385