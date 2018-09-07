Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Zion

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in Zion, officials said.

Zion police said the 59-year-old man was hit around 8:15 a.m. on Route 173 east of Green Bay Road. He was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead.

There will be an autopsy on Monday, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said, and that his office is working to notify the man's family.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.