Barrington Hills polo event canceled due to wet grounds

The hounds have been called off. So have the mounted drill team and other activities planned for Saturday as the LeCompte Kalaway Trail Owners Cup Polo Event in Barrington Hills has been canceled for the first time in its 14 years. Held at Oakwood Farms on Bateman Road, it's billed as the largest and best attended polo event in the Chicago area.

"We are sorry to report that this year's LeCompte/Kalaway Cup has been canceled due to very heavy rain and unsafe field conditions for spectators and participants (equine and human)," reads a notice on the Barrington Hills Polo Club's website.

The decision was based on an inspection several days ago and a forecast of more rain, according to John Rosene, club chairman.

"The field was absolutely saturated and worse, the parking areas, which are basically horse pastures, were underwater," he said.

"We felt the playing surface would not be safe by the weekend and we would spend most of our time hauling cars out of the mud," he added.

But there is consolation, according to Rosene.

"Five of our sponsors got together and they are throwing us a party," he said.

The open house style rain out party will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday behind the Moretti's Ristorante & Pizzeria, 2525 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. The announcers and players will be on hand as will an emcee and DJ, and a photo booth will be available.

Rosene said the club was "terribly disappointed" by the cancellation as all the sponsorships and tailgates had been sold.

"It's a big community event in the Barrington area," he said.