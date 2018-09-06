Long Grove hit by vehicle thefts and burglaries

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigating the thefts of two pricey vehicles and four car burglaries that occurred in the overnight hours Wednesday in Long Grove.

Sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said a Chicago-based vehicle theft ring is believed responsible for taking a 2016 Range Rover Sport from the 7200 block of Providence Court and a white 2016 BMW X6 from the 5200 block of Hilltop Road.

Covelli said the Range Rover was recovered Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Riverdale. The 2016 Range Rover Sport lists for $45,755 to $89,995, according to Edmunds.com Inc.

Sheriff's police, who are contracted to cover Long Grove, said the BMW stolen after midnight Wednesday was unlocked and a key fob was left inside the car. Edmunds lists the price range for the 2016 model at $42,886 to $53,777.

Covelli said most of the four burglarized cars were unlocked. He said money, loose change and a garage door opener were taken in the burglaries on the 5200 block of Briarcrest Lane, 7200 block of Litchfield Court, 5200 block of Torrey Pine Circle and 5100 block of Bridlewood Court.

Detectives continued working the cases Thursday. Covelli said technicians also are processing for possible trace evidence left behind in the thefts and burglaries.

"We remind the community always lock their car doors when leaving their vehicle parked," he said. "It's very important that key fobs are not left inside the vehicle, as it provides thieves an easy method to steal the vehicle. Always remove key fobs from the vehicle when parking."