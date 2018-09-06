Images: Burt Reynolds, 1936-2018
Updated 9/6/2018 2:55 PM
hello
Actor Burt Reynolds, perhaps best known for playing an outlaw role in the "Smokey and the Bandit" films, has died at age 82. Reynolds starred in several of the biggest movies in the 1970s and later was an Oscar nominee for "Boogie Nights"
Undated file picture of american actor Burt Reynolds.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burt Reynolds and Sally Field star in Hal Needham's smash hit action comedy "Smokey and the Bandit"
STUDIO FILE
Burt Reynolds sits on a 1977 Pontiac Trans-Am at the world premiere of "The Bandit" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Saturday, March 12, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Jan. 27, 2008 file photo, actor Burt Reynolds at the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2008, in Los Angeles.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Burt Reynolds talks about his new movie "The Crew" and his character Joey "The Bats" Pistella from his hotel suite at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Aug. 20, 2000, in Miami Beach, Fla. The film opens in theatersw nationwide Aug. 25, a comedy about the about aging wise guys who rediscover their zest for life.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burt Reynolds, right, arrives at Gila Bend court, March 14, 1973 to testify at the inquest of David Whiting. Whiting, business manager of British actress Sara H Miles, was found dead in his Gila Bend motel room on February 11.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Burt Reynolds is shown in Oct. 1976.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Burt Reynolds, right, pinches the cheeks of comedian Dom DeLuise in Atlanta, Dec. 2, 1977 during a "roast" of Reynolds by various celebrities. Proceeds of the event were collected to aid the victims of the Toccoa Falls dam collapse according to sponsors.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Burt Reynolds and Dick Cavett, left, talk, Tuesday, May 2, 1978 on the set of New York?s Wnet-TV Dick Cavett show in New York. Cavett interviewed Reynolds on his show.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burt Reynolds, who recently shaved off his moustache of 11 years on Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show," gets a laugh when two guides at the Movieland Wax Museum in Buena Park showed up with these fake ones, Oct. 7, 1978. The guides are Jane Figueroa, left, and Judy Campbell.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Feb. 20,1978 photo of Carol Burnett, and Burt Reynolds at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Woman in rear is unidentified.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Burt Reynolds polishes star that was unveiled in the Hollywood Walk of Fame? in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 15, 1978. His star is log at 6838 Hollywood Blvd., between stars previously dedicated to Jan Sterling and Wee Hunt. There still remain 823 black stars yet to be dedicated on the famous star.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carol Burnett and Burt Reynolds share the spotlight at the Fifth Annual People?s Choice Awards on Thursday, March 8, 1979 in Los Angeles. Burnett was awarded Favorite All-Around Female Entertainer and Reynolds was awarded Favourite All-Around Male Entertainer and also Favourite Motion Picture Actor.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
"Saturday Night Live" guest host actor Burt Reynolds, center, clowns with SNL cast members Gilda Radner, left, and Laraine Newman during a break in rehearsals for the show in New York City, Friday afternoon, April 11, 1980.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Burt Reynolds reflects Nov.12,1980 as he sits in his villa in Jupiter, Fla. Reynolds is carrying out a plan to help aspiring beginning actors. The previous September he endowed a charity at Florida State University's School of Theater. Two years before, he created the Burt Reynolds Foundation for Theater Training, based at his dinner theater in Jupiter. The dinner theater provides one-year courses for aspiring actors. Oftern the teachers are headliners who volunteer, in addition to Reynolds himself.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor and talk show host Gary Collins, right, reacts to a joke told on the set of ?Hour Magazine? in Los Angeles during a break in taping Wednesday, July 30, 1981 with guest Burt Reynolds. Reynolds was promoting his new film Paternity. The syndicated show will air September 15.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
American actor Burt Reynolds is shown in London against a backdrop of the House of Parliament, Sept. 27, 1972.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actress Dinah Shore and Burt Reynolds are shown, Nov. 5, 1971 in Los Angeles.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Burt Reynolds holds the Charles Chaplin Award for excellence in entertainment that he accepted before an audience of Students at the University of California at Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 30, 1980. This is the second presentation of the award sponsored by UCLA?s Campus Events Commission. The first, given last year, was awarded to comedian Mel Brooks.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Burt Reynolds, right, gets a laugh from comedian Richard Pryor, left, as they watch the preliminary bouts to the Leonard-Hearns fight in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1981.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Movie stars Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds during festivities, Sunday, July 12, 1982 in Austin, Texas at the premier showing of the movie "The Best little Whorehouse in Texas" in which the who starred.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Burt Reynolds gets a hug by actress Dyan Cannon after being named Favorite Motion Picture Actor at the Tenth Annual People?s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California Thursday, March 16, 1984. Cannon presented the award to Reynolds.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Burt Reynolds, accompanied by actress Loni Anderson, arrives at the Touchdown Club Awards Dinner in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 12, 1985. Dan Marino, Don Shula and Eric Dickerson are among those honored by the club.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burt Reynolds, host of the 17th annual People's Choice Awards, was himself awarded with Favorite Male Performer in a New Television Series, for his role in "Evening Shade," March 12, 1991. This, Reynolds' ninth People's Choice Award, was presented to him during ceremonies in Los Angeles.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burt Reynolds gets an approving hug from Jacob Parker, 8, as Reynolds was about to sign a petition enlisting the support of the entertainment industry to request the Academy of Television arts and Sciences to include a Youth Emmy category for actors to the age of 18 in Reynolds? CBS Studios office in Los Angeles Friday, August 20, 1993. Reynolds, who plays Parker?s father in the television series ?Evening Shades,? was about to become the first to sign the petition.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Burt Reynolds poses for photographers at the Golden Boot Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2006.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burt Reynolds, left, presents Charles Durning with the annual life achievement award at the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2008, in Los Angeles.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burt Reynolds and Pam Seals arrive at the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 18, 1998. Reynolds is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture for his role in "Boogie Nights."
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burt Reynolds accepts the alpha male award at Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on Saturday, June 8, 2013, in Culver City, Calif.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burt Reynolds appears at the Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015, in Chicago.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.