Images: Burt Reynolds, 1936-2018

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Actor Burt Reynolds reflects Nov.12,1980 as he sits in his villa in Jupiter, Fla. Reynolds is carrying out a plan to help aspiring beginning actors. The previous September he endowed a charity at Florida State University's School of Theater. Two years before, he created the Burt Reynolds Foundation for Theater Training, based at his dinner theater in Jupiter. The dinner theater provides one-year courses for aspiring actors. Oftern the teachers are headliners who volunteer, in addition to Reynolds himself.