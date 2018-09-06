Help reduce the carp population

The annual Carp-O-Rama competition will be held from 6:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 8, at the South Bay at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road (Route 137) near Libertyville. Cost is $10 per person. For all ages. Catch and keep or turn in carp. No limit. Fishing from shoreline only. Boat rental not available during the event. State fishing license regulations apply. Valid Illinois fishing license required for ages 16 and up. Cash prizes awarded for largest total carp caught by weight and largest single carp caught by weight. Call (847) 968-3499 for details.